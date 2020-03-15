Sonakshi Sinha Required The Most Preparation For Her Character In 'Akira'; Know Why

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the third installment of her Dabangg franchise, is currently busy gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases including, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The pride of India. Sonakshi Sinha has always stood for her script choices. Her performance in films like Lootera and Khandaani Shafakhana have amused the audience. One of her films that released in 2016, Akira, is also a testimony of the unconventional choices that Sonakshi Sinha has been making. Though the film received a lukewarm response from the audience at the box-office, Sonakshi Sinha's jaw-dropping action sequences grabbed the attention of the critics and her fans.

In many media-interactions, Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that Akira is one of those projects which is very close to her heart. Sonakshi Sinha not only played the lead role of Akira, but also marked her singing debut. Apart from acting and signing, the 32-year-old actor revealed why Akira was different than her other characters.

Sonakshi's Akira required the most preparation

The Dabangg 3 actor during a media interaction said that the character of Akira required the most preparation as she learned mix-marshal arts to look like a fighter and perform the action sequences. Further, the Noor actor also added that she believes it is difficult to essay a character of a fighter on the big screen without any preparation. Reportedly, Sonakshi has performed her action sequences of Akira on her own without a body-dub. In a previous media-interaction, Sonakshi said that she went under training and enjoyed performing the action scenes in Akira. Reportedly, the director of Akira, AR Murugadoss, also praised Sinha for her action delivery in the film.

