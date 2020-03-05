Sonakshi Sinha's 'Akira': Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Action Flick

Sonakshi Sinha has not even completed a decade in the film industry but she already grabbed the distinction of being the only female actor in India to mark an entry in over Rs 1000 crore club. The Dabangg star has given fans some of the major hits including Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Force 2, Misson Mangal, and many more. The actor is known for her bold, action roles in movies.

Of all the movies the actor has starred in, Akira remains one of her most memorable movies of all time. The film, helmed and produced by A.R. Murugdoss, is an action thriller movie. The flick features Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role. Here are some of the most interesting facts about the actor starrer Akira.

Akira Trivia: Here are some interesting facts about the Sonakshi Sinha starrer

Akira, the 2016 Hindi film, is a remake from the Tamil-language titled Mouna Guru. Mouna Guru is a Tamil flick directed and written by Santha Kumar.

Shatrughna Sinha was initially chosen to essay the role of Akira's father (Akira's role is played by Sonakshi Sinha). The reason for declining the request to work for the role was the unavailability of the required dates and that did not match the actor's required schedule.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And Here Is The Proof, See Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha made an appearance on the silver screen after a very long time. It was the actor's first movie after the release of Tevar, which was released in the year 2015. Akira got released after a massive gap of 20 months after Tevar.

She portrayed a titular role in the flick and enrolled in fighting lessons for her role in the movie.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut As She Completes Nearly Ten Years In Bollywood

Also, Akira is the debut movie of Marathi actor, Lokesh Gupte. He is known for his role in movies including Akira, Uladhaal (2008), Remember Amnesia (2019), and many more.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha On Entering Rs 1500 Cr Club: 'I Realised Lobbying Wasn’t Needed'

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Has Some Of Her Best Monochrome Pictures; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.