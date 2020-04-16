Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebs Express Gratitude Towards Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19

Many celebrities have taken to their social media to express their gratitude towards police officers, doctors, nurses and other people who are helping the people infected with the coronavirus. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and many more have shown gratitude towards them. These celebrities are seen holding placards that have 'Dil Se Thank You' written on them.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar & Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Polka Dot Dresses Are All Things Bright | See Pics

Celebrities holding 'Dil Se Thank You' placards

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha drew a 'Dil Se Thank You' note for the police officers, doctors, nurses, and other essential services workers who have been risking their lives for the country. She posted a video of the same on her social media. The post has gained over 437K views.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar To Sonakshi Sinha; Actors Who Pulled Off Thigh Slit Flawlessly; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar called the front liners the heroes. The actor is seen wearing a black colour top with denim bottoms in the picture. American author Robert M. Drake also replied to the post by thanking the heroes.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs Who Swear By The Keto Diet For Weight Loss

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also showed gratitude towards the police and other essential services workers. The post gained over 287K views on Instagram. She mentioned in the caption for the post that others are safe because of the selfless nature of such essential services workers.

ALSO READ | 'Stay Strong Sri Lanka': Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha And Others React On The Horrific Colombo Blasts

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's post gained over 2.2 million views. The actor was seen wearing a black shirt and holding the placard in the picture. In fact, the actor also posted a video where he talked about how police, workers, doctors, nurses, government officials, vendors and others are scared to go back to their houses after their work.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.