Bhumi Pednekar & Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Polka Dot Dresses Are All Things Bright | See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a picture of herself featuring on the Filmfare 'Winner's Parade' magazine cover taking the internet by storm. She is also known for her impeccable choices of clothing. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, became the only actor to enter the Rs 1500 crore club in Bollywood. Apart from her exemplary acting skills, she is also known for her distinctive style game.

Bhumi Pednekar and Sonakshi Sinha, the two divas, who never fail to experiment with new outfits were seen sporting similar red polka dot dresses, showcasing their love for the happy colour. Here's a sneak peek into their photos in similar attire that received well-beloved love from many.

Bhumi Pednekar & Sonakshi Sinha's red dresses

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a bright red polka dot dress for one of her happy days. She teamed her attire with black flats and left her open. With a pair of hoops and minimal makeup, the Saand Ki Aankh actor looked perfect.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, for one of her events, sported a red polka dots dress with utmost grace. Not to miss her quirky heels that stole the show. The Dabangg 3 actor ditched accessories and left her hair bouncy. With the right stroke of highlighter, Sinha looked ravishing.

Meanwhile, both Sonakshi and Bhumi are passing time while quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. They time and again share glimpses of their routine at home, keeping fans updated of their indoor whereabouts. Take a look at their recent social media updates.

