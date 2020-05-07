Sri Sri & Sonakshi Sinha Talk About Ways To Deal With Insecurities In Life; Watch Video

Amid the pandemic and the growing uncertainity surrounding it, more and more people are suffering from anxiety and apart from physical health, mental health has also become a cause of concern. To speak about these factors and get clarity on the same, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently had a virtual conversation with Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and talked about how to deal with insecurity and emotions. Read details here.

Sonakshi Sinha asked Sri Sri about ways to deal with insecurities of losing everything one has achieved in life. Responding to the same, the spiritual leader revealed that people tend to misunderstand their life with profession. However, they fail to understand that profession is just a part of life. Adding to the same, Sri Sri remarked that changing the context and one’s own perspective will keep insecurities at bay. Moreover, he added that doing so will make everyone respect an individual and not just their job or deeds in life. Furthermore, Sri Sri added that people should approach life with a larger perspective. Sri Sri Ravishankar also added that there is much more to life than just a time-bound job.

It's when you don't react to criticism that you have truly accepted yourself. One who has accepted oneself, can accept everyone else as they are. #HeartToHeart with @sonakshisinha

Full Video: https://t.co/9e4U7JB6hN — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) May 6, 2020

On the professional front

Sonakshi Sinha marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday. In 2019, the actor had four releases like Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War.

