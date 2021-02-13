Sonakshi Sinha Attempts To Play Badminton, Comes Up With A Hilarious Excuse For Epic Fail

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is currently filming Reema Kagti’s upcoming series Fallen, alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma. On Friday, February 12, Sonakshi, took to Instagram to share a fun clip of her playing badminton with co-actor Gulshan. While sharing the video with her fans, Sonakshi coupled the clip with a hilarious caption which is making fans burst out in laughter.

Sonakshi Sinha plays badminton

In the clip, fans can see Sonakshi donning an all-black casual ensemble while co-star Gulshan is dressed in a red and black athleisure. The video features various angles of them playing badminton at what appears to be the lawn of their hotel. Surrounded by greenery, both Sonakshi and Gulshan hilariously fail at playing at the sport, as none of them could tackle the shots.

While sharing the clip, Sonakshi coupled it with a funny caption, in which she explains that ‘Badminton is such a good sport’. Along with it, the actor mentions one can either be good at playing the sport or make an excuse to hide their incapability. Check out the video posted by Sonakshi below:

Badminton is such a good sport... you are either good at it or uss din hawa bohot chal rahi hoti hai.. jo yaha hua tha

After the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it made many to burst out in laughter. While some clapped at Sonakshi’s legendary excuse, others found it amazing. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is gearing up for the release of Fallen which will stream online on Amazon Prime. As per Firstpost, lead actor Gulshan in an interview revealed that Fallen is a crime thriller filled with a bunch of cops following their investigation in the interiors of Rajasthan. Apart from Fallen, Sonakshi will also feature alongside Ajay Devgn in the historical war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak war in 1971, the plot of the story chronicles the life of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik and his attempts to save IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapur.

