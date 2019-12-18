Sonakshi Sinha's Beach Curls Look Can Be Created Effortlessly; Here's How

Fresh, messy and gorgeous beachy waves are a timeless trend. Basked under the sun, the hair mingles with saline air to create this look. But one can easily opt for this insouciant hairstyle at home. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha sports beach waves with sheer elegance. From party attires to desi traditional ones, she slays her looks in that wavy hairstyle. We have penned down six steps for creating textured locks to give you fun tropical vibes.

Here are steps to nail beach curls look like Sonakshi Sinha

1. Prepare your hair with a firm mousse. Apply it away from the scalp and use a hairbrush to spread it evenly.

2. Apply texture spray to give it a fine texture. This will add volume to your hair rather than weighing it down.

3. Use sea salt spray for texture with more hydration. You can rough dry your hair to add the feel of dried salty hair. To add shine, apply oil to some sections.

4. When curling with tongs, opt for less uniformity. Rough dry your hair and grab a bunch from different sections to wrap around the curling iron.

5. Detangle the ends of your hair with a comb.

6. Using curling iron can make your hair look more neat and polished. This is another way to create messy waves with the use of a straightener. You can create S-shape with a bunch of your hair and tap straightener from top to bottom. This way you might be able to achieve more natural looking beach curls.

