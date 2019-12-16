Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Her Debut, Says Dabangg Made Her A Hit With The Family Audience

Sonakshi Sinha marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan in 2010. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday. After nine years and twenty-nine films in Bollywood, the actor recently spoke about her image among the audience. Here are the details.

Sonakshi Sinha on her 'bahu' image

In a recent media interaction, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about her journey as an actor and her experiences in the movie business. The actor confessed that she was lucky to have made a debut in Bollywood with a film like Dabangg. Expressing her happiness, Sonakshi added that she was a hit among the family audience, as she successfully managed to pull off her character in the film. Sinha jokingly remarked that fans wanted her as their daughter-in-law. Revealing her plans before becoming an actor, Sonakshi Sinha confessed that taking up acting as a profession was never an option for her. Talking about women characters in Bollywood and their acceptance, she opined that strong female characters portrayed by her were not appreciated because the society is yet to accept them. She also went on to reveal that she has become more complacent now, as she connects well with the characters offered to her.

Dabangg 3

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her next release, Dabangg 3. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, the film will hit the theatres on December 20, this year. Dabangg 3 also marks popular South Indian actor Sudeep Kichcha's debut in Bollywood. In the much-anticipated film, Sudeep will be seen essaying a negative character.

