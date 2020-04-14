Sonakshi Sinha dating Zaheer Iqbal? When duo came to know about rumours via Google Alerts

Zaheer Iqbal is only one film old, but his love life has become a talking point in the gossip mills. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha has been linked to many of her co-stars in her decade-long career in Bollywood. And in the past few months, grapevine has been abuzz with reports of the two actors being a couple.

Zaheer recently broke the silence over the alleged relationship in an interview with an entertainment portal. The Notebook actor was quoted as saying that the first reaction they had on reading about the dating rumours was to laugh together. He also said that he did not know how to react initially because it was the first time something like this was happening for him.

Zaheer and Sonakshi, both close to Salman Khan, have been spotted together by the paparazzi regularly. The former stated that their joint apperances are what lead to the rumours.

Zaheer also said in the interview that both of them got a notification on Google Alerts about the dating rumours and then decided to message each other. The newcomer said that there was a ‘mess up’, because he was already in a relationship with someone else at that time. He added that it got a ‘bit awkward’ between him and Sonakshi because even she was aware of his then girlfriend.

Zaheer, however, revealed that he was single at the moment.

Professional front

Zaheer, like Sonakshi Sinha, was launched by Salman, who knows him since childhood, in the film The Notebook. Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan Bahl had also made her debut with the film. Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who had entered the industry with Dabangg, featured in the third installment of the franchise, in December.

