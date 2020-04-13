Sonakshi Sinha's 'Akira' & Other Movies Where Female Lead Engaged In Hardcore Stunts

Bollywood action films have been observing a change in the usual trend for quite a while now, where even the female leads are seen in a power-packed action performance. Bollywood actresses like Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more have featured in some action-packed movies in Hindi and English movies.

Take a look at some of the best action roles featuring the leading ladies of Bollywood.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures With Her 'Kalank' Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur Reveal Their Bond

Sonakshi Sinha in Akira

Sonakshi Sinha played the titular role in this 2016 movie. The A.R. Murugadoss movie saw Sonakshi Sinha in a never seen before avatar. The movie also featured Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. The movie Akira released under the production house of Fox Star Studios.

ALSO READ| Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna, Asks, 'How Are You An Expert?'; Defends Sonakshi

Deepika Padukone in XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone was seen as Serena Unger in the 2017 movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The movie was the third part of the xXx film series and starred actors like Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson along with Deepika Padukone. The movie marked Deepika Padukone's first film in Hollywood.

ALSO READ| When Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora Rocked Neon Outfits Flawlessly

Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez has often featured in various action-packed roles in many movies. Her film Race 3 saw her fighting with Daisy Shah in a contact combat action sequence. The movie Race 3 starred actors like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The movie released in 2018 and even though it wasn't received well by the critics, Jacqueline's action sequences were loved by her fans.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 saw Rani Mukerji playing the lead protagonist who is brutal towards the lawbreakers. It was a sequel to Rani's movie Mardaani that released in 2014. The 2019 sequel saw Rani engaging in some hardcore action.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria And Sonakshi Sinha Share What They Plan To Do Post Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.