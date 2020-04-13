The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Vivek Agnihotri, Advises Him To Be "better Informed"

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter and hit back at director Vivek Agnihotri. The director in his latest tweet claimed that Sonakshi was shooting amidst lockdown.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is currently engaged in a debate with director Vivek Agnihotri. The controversy started when Vivek shared a picture posted by a publication of Sonakshi Sinha walking out of a film studio in Goregaon. Sinha hit back at Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter and even posted an image from this old shoot.

Sonakshi Sinha hits back Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown across India. Even the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. Amidst this lockdown, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha got into a Twitter war with director Vivek Agnihotri.

Also read | Puneet Issar Slams Mukesh Khanna For His Insensitive Comment On Sonakshi Sinha

This verbal spat started when Vivek shared a publication’s post of Sonakshi Sinha working at a studio. Vivek Agnihotri shared this post and wrote, “Who shoots in such times?”. Sonakshi Sinha was quick to defend herself in this situation. She replied to this post and wrote, “Clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah.. those were the days!”

After replying to this tweet, Sonakshi Sinha hit back at Vivek Agnihotri with another tweet. She wrote, “Being a director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better-informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and it’s a national lockdown!” She further hit back at the publication as well.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha's Selfies On Social Media That Prove Her Love For It

The publication had captioned this old image by writing, “Sonakshi Sinha in a classic freeze-frame, stepping out of a studio in Goregaon.” So Sonakshi Sinha included parts of this caption in her tweet and wrote, “I believe Classic freeze-frame means throwback…” Along with this post, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with Farah Ali Khan and Varun Sharma in the same outfit from November 5th, 2019.

Also read | Nitish Bharadwaj Says India Needs An Education Reform; Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Pens A Stern Message For Those Abandoning Their Dogs Amid COVID-19; Read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Sensex
INDIA: SENSEX LOSES 469 POINTS
ICMR
COVID: ICMR FILES AFFIDAVIT IN SC
SRH
DHONI CAN PLAY 3 MORE IPLS: LAXMAN
COVID-19
25 DISTRICTS IN 15 STATES, NO CASES
MHA
MHA ALLOWS MOVEMENT OF ESSENTIALS