Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Vivek Agnihotri, Advises Him To Be "better Informed"

Sonakshi Sinha is currently engaged in a debate with director Vivek Agnihotri. The controversy started when Vivek shared a picture posted by a publication of Sonakshi Sinha walking out of a film studio in Goregaon. Sinha hit back at Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter and even posted an image from this old shoot.

Sonakshi Sinha hits back Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown across India. Even the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. Amidst this lockdown, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha got into a Twitter war with director Vivek Agnihotri.

Also read | Puneet Issar Slams Mukesh Khanna For His Insensitive Comment On Sonakshi Sinha

This verbal spat started when Vivek shared a publication’s post of Sonakshi Sinha working at a studio. Vivek Agnihotri shared this post and wrote, “Who shoots in such times?”. Sonakshi Sinha was quick to defend herself in this situation. She replied to this post and wrote, “Clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah.. those were the days!”

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

After replying to this tweet, Sonakshi Sinha hit back at Vivek Agnihotri with another tweet. She wrote, “Being a director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better-informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and it’s a national lockdown!” She further hit back at the publication as well.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha's Selfies On Social Media That Prove Her Love For It

The publication had captioned this old image by writing, “Sonakshi Sinha in a classic freeze-frame, stepping out of a studio in Goregaon.” So Sonakshi Sinha included parts of this caption in her tweet and wrote, “I believe Classic freeze-frame means throwback…” Along with this post, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with Farah Ali Khan and Varun Sharma in the same outfit from November 5th, 2019.

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Also read | Nitish Bharadwaj Says India Needs An Education Reform; Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Pens A Stern Message For Those Abandoning Their Dogs Amid COVID-19; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.