Sonakshi Sinha Debuts On Reels Saying 'put Your Mask On', Shows Off Mask Collection; Watch

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her first Reel video and it's about the most relevant subject during the pandemic. She made a quirky video wherein she has shared a glimpse of every mask that she owns and claimed that she "never" thought she'd have a collection of masks. Moreover, she has urged her fans and followers on social media to wear masks to stay safe from COVID.

Sonakshi wrote, "Mask ON. Corona OFF! #putyourmaskon #staysafe Also showing off my mask collection... a collection I thought id NEVER have!!!!"



The Dabangg actor has been under self-isolation ever since the lockdown was imposed throughout the country in early March and has been quite active with her updates on social media. However, recently in the wake of outrage against nepotism and other unfair practices in the film industry, the actor has faced major backlash on social media along with many other Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and others. As a result, Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter account and has restricted comments on her posts on Instagram as well.

Sonakshi has often hit out at the comments on her weight. The actor had even shot a special video last year, when she had read out the comments that she received on social media and how she never reacted because she believed she was ‘#BiggerThanThem.’ The actor in a recent interview with a magazine opened up on this phase that had started at an early age.

The Lootera star said that she was ‘always an overweight child’ and used to weigh 95 kilos in school. She claimed that boys used to ‘call her names’ and that people ‘bullied’ her then. However, Sonakshi stated that she never took the bullying to heart. She claimed that she did not allow the harsh comments to bring her down, always being confident that there was ‘more to her’ than just her weight or size.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The period action film was recently announced for release on a digital streaming platform. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, among others.

