'Was blocked by Sonakshi Sinha on Twitter': Sona Mohapatra on Justin Bieber concert row

Outrage over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which started with a debate on nepotism and campism in Bollywood, is spreading to other industries and highlighting other unfavourable practices. Nepotism in other industries too has been spoken about, while the music industry too has been brought to the fore with the allegations against the 'music mafia' by Sonu Nigam. Sona Mohapatra too opened up on some of the issues grappling the music industry, referring to the emphasis on film music, lack of ‘independent music industry’, and the battles that musicians face.

In the latest tweet, Sona claimed that Sonakshi Sinha had blocked her on Twitter after she had called her out for her ‘lack of merit’ to join Justin Bieber on stage during his India concert. The singer claimed that the same had happened during Coldplay’s India concert when actors performed with the band instead of ‘worthy Indian music stars & bands.’ She questioned the practice and used hashtags like #LetsTalk and #India.

I was blocked by Sonakshi Sinha on Twitter for calling out her lack of merit to be an opening musical act forJustin Bieber.Even Coldplay found themselves performing with actors & lip sync acts in their concert instead of worthy Indian music stars & bands. Why? #LetsTalk #India https://t.co/lBPt2O0dNo — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 26, 2020

For the unversed, there was a controversy during Justin Bieber’s concert in 2017 when it was reported that Sonakshi was invited to perform with the international artist. Armaan Malik and Kailash Kher were among the names who were unhappy about the singers being ignored, after which Sona Mohapatra had also taken a dig at Sonakshi. The actress had then clarified that she was not performing and blocked Sona.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi had quit Twitter due to trolling that star kids have been receiving after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sona’s response was to a statement she made earlier in the day that the music industry had become a ‘subset’ of the film industry and that it was time to look beyond it. The Ambarsariya star’s views on music artists being treated like ‘second class citizens’, how lip-sync acts of actors were preferred at awards show made headlines.

