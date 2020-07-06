Iulia Vantur was asked if Sonakshi Sinha can lift her; the answer involved Salman Khan

Iulia Vantur has been a known face in the film industry ever since she made headlines as Salman Khan’s ‘rumoured girlfriend’. While the speculation died down eventually, the fact remained that she has been integral part of his family. The Romanian is often seen at the gatherings of the 'Khan-daan' and is currently one of those with him at his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai.

Another person who is very close to Salman is Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from launching her in Dabangg, she too is known to be an important part of his family, and friends with Iulia too. Recently, as Iulia participated in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, there was an unusual question from a netizen. The netizen asked if Sonakshi could lift her.

Iulia had a great response, stating Sonakshi could indeed lift and called her the ‘strongest girl.’ Iulia added that Sonakshi could ‘lift everyone’s mood up too.’ The answer interestingly featured their common connection, Salman, as she shared a snap of Sonakshi lifting Salman from the sets of Dabangg 3.

Here’s the response

Another highlight of Iulia’s AMA session was when she was asked to choose between the Khan brothers, Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail. She had an expectedly ‘diplomatic’ answer as she just replied ‘Khan.’

Meanwhile, Iulia, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, and Salman’s sisters, nephews and nieces have been at Salman’s farmhouse ever since the start of the lockdown. Iulia was spotted when the group had donated essentials to the villagers in the area. While Salman has recorded multiple songs in the lockdown, Iulia, who is also an actor-presenter, has not come up with any song after Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Se Mausiiqui and a song in Salman's Race 3.

