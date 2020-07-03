Dia Mirza, Janhvi, Sonakshi Remember Saroj Khan's '101 Rupiye Ki Kharchi' In Dance Classes

Legendary dance director Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3 on Friday and left a void in the film industry that is irreplaceable. The veteran choreographer had seen Bollywood actors through the ages right from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan to the newest batch of actors in Bollywood. With the news of her passing, almost every celebrity has expressed their grief through their social media handle.

Actor Dia Mirza reminisced how she grew watching actors perform iconic dance steps choreographed by her and also recalled the time when she had the opportunity to work with Saroj Khan. She remembers her as an 'amazing woman' and conveyed her deepest condolences for her family.

Masterji ❤️🙏🏻 A legend. Grew up dancing to all the iconic songs she choreographed. When we finally got to work together I discovered what an amazing woman she was. Thank you for the love, guidance and life lessons 🙏🏻 RIP Saroji. Deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/1UstSNTwF0 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 3, 2020

Read | Saroj Khan performing on 'Mohe Rang Do' proves she was queen of expressions; watch

One of the iconic stars to have worked with Saroj Khan was the late actor Sridevi and watching her perform on screen was always a visual treat. Sri's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also had the chance to learn from the dance guru and on Friday, she also expressed how big a contribution Saroj Khan has made to the film industry.

Through her Instagram, Janhvi shared throwback pictures with Saroj Khan and wrote, "Can’t thank my stars enough for getting the chance to learn from you. I always cherished every moment I spent in the classroom with you but now even more. You are truly special, truly a legend for what you’ve given our cinema through your dance. We’ll miss you Sarojji 💓"

Read | Saroj Khan's Death: A list of 10 evergreen songs that the late artist choreographed

Saroj Khan is cherished by so many of the newer generation actors including Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and many others. Sonakshi Sinha, who worked with Khan in her second film, Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore, also recalled through her social media post how nervous she had been at first and then the amount of confidence she gained under her tutelage.

Sonakshi wrote, "Love you Master ji ❤️🙏🏼 23 years old, so new, Just into my second film, working with you, a taskmaster, a perfectionist, a LEGEND... was the last time i was ever nervous working with anyone. That 101 rupiye ki kharchi you gave me, and the words you told my mother “yeh ladki mera naam roshan karegi” gave me enough confidence to last a lifetime. Hope you are smiling wherever you are, and i hope i continue to make you proud! Rest in peace."

Read | From a child artist to winning National Award; here's Saroj Khan's journey of success

Statement by her family

"Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan. 🙏"

Read | Saroj Khan’s family releases an official statement post the choreographer’s death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.