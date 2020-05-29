Sonakshi Sinha was last seen making a special appearance in Ghoomketu and will next be seen in playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her upcoming movie is currently in its filming stage. The actor kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Dabangg, which bagged her several awards and accolades. She is widely known for playing dominant characters in movies, however, she has performed several submissive characters too. With all that said now, here are some of Sonakshi Sinha's films including Bullett Raja that features the actor essaying the role of a submissive character;

Sonakshi Sinha's films where she essayed the role of a submissive character

Bullett Raja

Bullett Raja got released in the year 2013 and the movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Rahul Mittra, Nitin Tej Ahuja, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The action film features Saif Ali Khan, Jimmy Shergill and Sonakshi Sinha essaying the leading roles. Chunky Pandey, Ravi Kishan, Gulshan Grover, Raj Babbar and Vidyut Jammwal star in pivotal roles. Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Mitali in the movie who is an aspiring actor and is trying to establish her name in the film industry. Majority of the soundtrack for the movie is composed by RDB and Sajid-Wajid and the lyrics of the songs are predominantly penned by Sandeep Nath, Kausar Munir, Shabbir Ahmed and Raftaar.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Photos That Capture Scenic View Of The Sky

Kalank

Kalank, helmed by Abhishek Varman, features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The period-drama was released in almost 5300 screens across the world, making the movie the widest release in the Hindi cinema. The movie was a huge success and managed to bag several awards and accolades for its choreography, music album, lyrics, and others. Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Satya, who is a silent, resilient, sacrificing woman and she plays a very emotional role in the movie. Satya, the character played by Sonakshi, is a graceful, elegant, and very considerate woman.

ALSO READ | Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Dance Numbers In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

Dabangg

Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, is produced by Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Dhillin Mehta. The action-comedy film features Salman Khan in the lead role along with Sonakshi Sinha, who made her acting debut in the movie. Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahie Gill all play supporting roles in Dabangg. Sonakshi Sinha played the role of a submissive character in this film. Apart from the storyline, the movie is widely known for its songs.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Other Bollywood Stars' Hidden Talents

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.