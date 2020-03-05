Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Dance Numbers In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha exploded onto the scene with the movie, Dabangg, she has managed to stay at the top. The Dabangg diva essays all the roles with aplomb. She is known for her performance in movies like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Noor, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty amongst others.

Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her dancing skills in movies. Fans love watching her dance with the heroes and the way she lights up the screen with her moves. In mere 10 years of her being in the film industry, she has featured in nearly 22 movies. Here are some of the actor's special songs from popular Bollywood movies:

Sonakshi Sinha's special songs in these Bollywood movies:

Rowdy Rathore - Dhadhang Dhang

The high octane dance track features Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar. The song is the highlight of the movie. The signature step of the song was a rage when it was released.

Oh My God! - Go... Go... Govinda

Fans find the two dancers, Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha a deadly combination and their moves are something to steal from. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha with Himesh Reshammiya being the director of the music video. Have a look at Sonakshi's dance steps in the song:

R...Rajkumar - Gandi Baat

This is yet another desi-cool dance track of Sonakshi Sinha. The song is from R...Rajkumar and it features Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles. Fans love watching Sonakshi dancing in desi-uber-cool style with Shahid Kapoor.

R...Rajkumar - Saree Ke Fall Sa

Sonakshi's performance in this music video was widely acclaimed. The foot-steeping number of Sonakshi is highly appreciated by the fans. The song is produced by Viki Rajani and Sunil Lulla and directed by Prabhu Deva.

