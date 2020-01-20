The Debate
Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

Fashion

There are various ways to amp up your outfit using earrings. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are known to wear some quirky earrings. Read on.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka chopra

When it comes to jewellery, people always want to try something different to pair with their attires. There are a plethora of ways one can amp up their outfit. Adding an element of surprise can also work wonders. Many wish to make their ensemble do all the wonders at any event. Thanks to Bollywood celebs, they will always give you some goals to work on. From putting on tassels to bizarre earrings, these celebs will give you some inspiration to amp up your outfit. Sometimes it is the simple things like earrings that make all the difference. From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha, take a look at some of the quirky earrings by Bollywood celebs:

Celeb-inspired quirky earrings you need to try soon

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Madhuri Dixit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - madhuridixitnene / priyankachopra / aslisona

Published:
