Sonakshi Sinha Has A Cheeky Response To Gulshan’s Comment On Whether She Is 'spying'

Sonakshi Sinha has a huge fan following on social media, where she keeps her fans entertained with fascinating posts. However, recently, Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah posted a rather interesting picture on his feed featuring Sonakshi Sinha. While he asked a goofy question about her on the IG story, Sonakshi flocked to her handle and gave a cheeky response to actor Gulshan Devaiah’s comment on her.

Gulshan Devaiah had posted a picture of Sonakshi Sinha where she had held her camera phone up as she arched backward and looked at the ceiling. In the picture, the actor was seen wearing a black crop jacket, which she paired up with black pair of jeggings and white top. She tied her hair in a ponytail as the caption in the picture asked, “Taking a selfie? Or spying on someone”. Check out the post below.

As soon as the story went up on Gulshan’s profile, Sonakshi Sinha responded to it quickly. She reshared the story and posted the answer to the actor’s question. Sinha stated in her post, "Caught in the act. See previous story for the answers you seek". Check out her cheeky response for the same.

Sonakshi Sinha had posted a stunning photograph of a chandelier that was lit up. The photograph was taken from the below angle of the chandelier and seemingly, at the time Gulshan had captured Sonakshi taking the picture. Check out the picture of the chandelier on Sonakshi Sinha’s IG story below.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures in an Arpita Mehta outfit. In the photographs, she was celebrating 10 years of the designer as she donned a golden jacket with sequence and netted outfit. The actor paired the jacket with a black skirt which had a slit on the side and tied her hair in a messy ponytail. Check out some of the pictures from Sonakshi Sinha’s feed below.

On the professional front, Sinha was last seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial, Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan. She is all set for the digital release of her upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. Helmed by and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

