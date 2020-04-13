The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha's Selfies On Social Media That Prove Her Love For It

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media. She is often seeing posting selfies on her social media. Read more to know about Sonakshi Sinha selfies.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the popular names in Bollywood. The actor recently took to her social media to thank everyone who is taking care of and helping others fight the Coronavirus. She wrote a thank you message and posted a video of the same on her social media. Apart from posts on such causes, the actor is also seen posting many selfies of her on Instagram. Take a look at some of Sonakshi Sinha's selfies.

ALSO READ | Puneet Issar Slams Mukesh Khanna For His Insensitive Comment On Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's selfies on Instagram

She posted this picture during her quarantine. She also mentioned in the post that if you stay at home you will stay out of trouble. The actor wore makeup and opted for a black t-shirt that had 'Trouble' in capital letters written on it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | When Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora Rocked Neon Outfits Flawlessly

In this photo, the actor is seen wearing a mask and clicking a selfie. The actor wore a black t-shirt and black glares. The actor stated in the post to take necessary precautions during Coronavirus pandemic. She also mentioned spending time wisely during the quarantine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Movies That Had The Elements Of Mystery And Suspense

The actor was seen wearing a yellow outfit in the photo. This image is also from her time during Coronavirus lockdown. Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in the selfie and fans commented fire emojis on the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Starrer 'Tevar' Was A Remake Of Telugu Film 'Okkadu'; Read More Trivia

Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a black dress with a dupatta. The selfie was taken during the promotions for Dabangg 3 in Hyderabad. Her outfit was styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah. The actor kept her hair open for a beautiful look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

 

 

First Published:
