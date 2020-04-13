Sonakshi Sinha's Selfies On Social Media That Prove Her Love For It

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the popular names in Bollywood. The actor recently took to her social media to thank everyone who is taking care of and helping others fight the Coronavirus. She wrote a thank you message and posted a video of the same on her social media. Apart from posts on such causes, the actor is also seen posting many selfies of her on Instagram. Take a look at some of Sonakshi Sinha's selfies.

Sonakshi Sinha's selfies on Instagram

She posted this picture during her quarantine. She also mentioned in the post that if you stay at home you will stay out of trouble. The actor wore makeup and opted for a black t-shirt that had 'Trouble' in capital letters written on it.

In this photo, the actor is seen wearing a mask and clicking a selfie. The actor wore a black t-shirt and black glares. The actor stated in the post to take necessary precautions during Coronavirus pandemic. She also mentioned spending time wisely during the quarantine.

The actor was seen wearing a yellow outfit in the photo. This image is also from her time during Coronavirus lockdown. Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in the selfie and fans commented fire emojis on the picture.

Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a black dress with a dupatta. The selfie was taken during the promotions for Dabangg 3 in Hyderabad. Her outfit was styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah. The actor kept her hair open for a beautiful look.

