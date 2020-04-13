Puneet Issar Slams Mukesh Khanna For His Insensitive Comment On Sonakshi Sinha

After Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar who is known for his performance as Duryodhan in B. R. Chopra's mythological show Mahabharat, also slammed his co-actor, Mukesh Khanna, for his demeaning comment about Sonakshi Sinha. In an interview, Khanna called out the Dabangg 3 actor for lacking basic knowledge about Indian mythology. Recently, Puneet Issar reacted to his co-star's statement in an interview with an online portal and indirectly took a jibe at Khanna by stating that the world does not end if Sinha failed to answer a question about the mythological show.

Both Puneet Issar and Mukesh Khanna starred in DD National's epic Mahabharat which aired on television in 1988. Issar played the role of Duryodhan, while Khanna essayed the role of Bhishma in the B.R. Chopra directorial. The Shaktimaan actor had passed an insensitive comment about Sonakshi Sinha after she failed to answer a question about Ramayan on Amitabh Bachchan's highly-watched show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Khanna had stated that the rerun of Ramayan would help people like Sonakshi Sinha to know about Hindu mythology better.

Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Puneet Issar reacted to Mukesh Khanna's statement. Issar stated the world does not end if Sonakshi Sinha fails to answer a question about the epic. He also felt that condemning someone openly is something that Khanna should not have done because just like his kids, Sinha too was an AVM student. Issar was further quoted saying,"Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye."

Puneet Issar was also asked about his co-star's comment on Ekta Kapoor's version of Mahabharat. In his reply, Issar stated that Khanna got himself in yet another uncalled for controversy as nobody has the copyright over Mahabharat. He further added that Sajid Nadiadwala’s grandfather had also made a film on Mahabharat which went on to become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

