Sonakshi Sinha Is A True Nature Baby And These Pictures Are Proof

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans with a beautiful selfie on Instagram. She stepped out in the sun and got herself clicked. She is a true nature lover and her posts on her social media account are proof. She took to Instagram to share a picture as she posed in the beauty of nature. To her caption, she added her thoughts that said nature needed no filter.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Feeds A Peacock In Rajasthan, Co-actor Gulshan Devaiah Calls Her 'Morni'

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post

In her post, she can be seen posing beside the plants as their shadow reflects on her face. She wearing a white t-shirt with her hair tied up into a bun. She opted for minimum makeup and hanged her headphones around her neck. The caption on her post read, “Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter.” Take a look at her post and some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Shows How She Waits When Her 'order Has Shipped' | Watch

Sonakshi Sinha's photos

Earlier, she shared a monochrome photo in which she can be seen basking in the sun. She opted for a top, pants and jacket and her hair was left loose. She stood barefoot and covered her face with her hand while the sun shined upon her.

In another post, she was seen having a gala time at a garden. The picture was clicked from behind while she posed sidewards. She was sitting on the grass with the sun, sea and palm trees in the background. Her caption read, “We come from the earth... we return to earth... and in between we garden.”

Sonakshi also shared a picture enjoying the sunrise. The actress can be seen near the sea in an all-black outfit. She paired her look with a silver watch and her hair open and messy.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Looks Ravishing In Her Latest Post, Check It Out Here

More about Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in 2010. She has appeared in many movies such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Mission Mangal and more. She was last seen in Dabangg 3 (2019). Her upcoming films include Crazy Hum and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She will also be playing the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's film, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Soaks In 'dhoop' In Her Latest Photoshoot, Makes Fans Go All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.