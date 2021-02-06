Sonakshi Sinha Soaks In 'dhoop' In Her Latest Photoshoot, Makes Fans Go All Hearts

On Saturday morning, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself from her latest shoot. She wore a white jumpsuit and glammed up her look with a gold choker and a pair of hoops. Sonakshi basked in the sun while keeping her eyes shut. Sharing the same, he wrote in Hindi, "à¤§à¥‚à¤ª", (Sunshine). As soon as Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "So beautiful," whereas another fan penned, "Omg, wow, love your outfit and your accessories."

Sonakshi shares sun-kissed pic

This is not the first time when Sinha posted her sun-kissed pictures. Earlier, she shared many glimpses from her Goa and Maldives holiday. On Friday night, she also gave a sneak-peek into the shooting location of her upcoming venture. Once again, Sonakshi shared a photo of a picturesque village and showed how the sunset looked like out there. The caption on her story read, "Pack up" which made it evident that she is shooting for one of her movies. However, Sinha did not reveal the destination.

She also requested her fans to drop kind comments on peoples' posts. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara actor wrote, "I just got a random idea. I'm going to drop a sweet comment on a random profile or two every day just to brighten up someone's day." She added that it's just a small way of spreading positivity. Not only this but Sonakshi indirectly also taunted her haters and mentioned that there are so many people who are doing the opposite of this. "Try it if you want. A kind word goes a long way," she concluded.

On the work front, Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, opposite stars like Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk, among others. The movie is helmed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India are set to release the film on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. Reportedly, Sonakshi has a movie titled Crazy Hum in the pipeline.

