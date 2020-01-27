Kangana Ranaut Slays In Blush Pink Ethnic And Western Outfits; Which One Looks Better?

Kangana Ranaut's fans know her as an ambitious model from Fashion, the romantically confused Tanuja Trivedi from Tanu Weds Manu and the girl on a path of self-discovery in Queen beside her many other on-screen roles. Just like her transformations on-screen, Kangana Ranaut's wardrobe undergoes serious changes depending on the actor's mind.

From traditional sarees to gowns to trickier trends, there is not a single look the actor would not give a try. “Bohemian, very earthy and moody,” is how she describes her choice of fashion. Kangana Ranaut is always seen putting thought and effort into her wardrobe choices for the day. Even at the airport, where most celebrities prefer slouchy and athleisure basics, Kangana is seen in tailored jackets and drapes.

With every passing year, Kangana leaves the audience with looks to draw fashion inspiration from. This time, once again, she opted for a pretty blush pink colour and wore a traditional as well as a western ensemble in the colour. She pulled off the look effortlessly and gracefully. Let's see which look did she pulled off more elegantly!

Kangana Ranaut's blush pink style-file:

Kangana was spotted wearing a blush pink three-piece set during the promotions of her movie Panga. She opted for formal well-fitted pants, paired with a blazer and a bralette underneath. She styled the look with a wavy hairdo and neutral pink makeup look. She went for baby pink lips and white peep-toe heels. She opted for no jewellery.

The last time Manikarnika actor was seen sporting the blush pink colour was for an ethnic ensemble. She opted for a blush pink kurta paired with a blush pink dhoti-type pants. She wore a kaftan-type kurta with golden embroidery. She completed her look with messy top-knot bun with minimal pink makeup and golden dangler earrings. To complement her look she paired it with golden traditional jootis.

Image Courtesy: Ami Patel Instagram

