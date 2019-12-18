Sonakshi Sinha's Quirkiest Saree Looks To Add To Your Wardrobe

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was shot to fame with Dabangg starring alongside Salman Khan. Ever since she entered Bollywood in 2010, the star gained a huge fan following. She also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She further went to deliver multiple hits including Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Tevar and more. The star is often admired for her witty fashion sense and the ability to pull off the quirkiest of outfits. Here are a few times the star stunned her fans with her quirky sarees.

Times Sonakshi Sinha won her fans with choice of quirky sarees

For one of her promotional looks, the star donned a blue checkered saree. With patterned floral prints throughout the saree, the star chose to wear a full-sleeved blouse. The blouse had a deep leave shaped cut with long ruffles. Going for a wavy open hair look, the star chose to accessorise with long silver earrings.

For her Diwali celebrations, the star donned a pretty pink coloured saree. With a quirky print all over it, the saree had a ruffled fit. She paired it with a sleeveless studded blouse. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and a set of bangles from the same set.

Styled for an event, Sinha chose to fashion a modest silver saree. The star wore bronze palazzo pants and topped it with silver top that gave the impression of a saree. Leaving her hair open for this one, the star paired the outfit with golden metallic heels. She chose to accessorise the look with a heavy choker neckpiece.

The star is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will also star Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film will be the third installment in the Dabangg series and is set to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

