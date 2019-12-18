Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Most Stylish Outfits From Dabangg 3 Promotions

Sonakshi Sinha's style game has always been on point. She is usually seen in ensembles that are classy, fashionable and yet seem comfortable. She also doesn't hesitate to try for new outfit styles and exploring different looks. From traditional outfits to modern outfits, Sonakshi Sinha pulls off every outfit with confidence. Recently, the actor has been flaunting various outfits and her glamorous looks for the promotions of her soon to be released film, Dabangg 3. Sonakshi has been flaunting chic sarees, print outfits during the promotions. Take a look at her outfits for the Dabangg 3 promotions.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Close-up Game In Instagram Pictures Is On Point

ALSO READ | Bollywood Fashion: Here Are Some Of The Best Black Lehenga Looks To Take Cue From

Sonakshi Sinha's gorgeous outfits for Dabangg 3 promotions

Sonakshi Sinha goes traditional in intricately embroidered yellow suit and dupatta for Dabangg 3 promotions. She opted for an ethnic ensemble with a matching dupatta. She paired the traditional outfit with the white mojaris. She did not accessorize the outfit much except for a pair of earrings.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for an ensemble in neutral look. Neutral shades and neutral coloured outfits can never go out of fashion. The Dabangg 3 actor opted for neutral shade and flaunted a sophisticated style.

Sonakshi Sinha looks ravishing in the Boho look. She has been flaunting boho looks ample of times but for the Dabangg 3 promotions, she seems to take the notch a little higher. The black and beige ensemble looks stunning on her.

Sonakshi Sinha's pink lehenga showcases feminity. She looks gorgeous in the outfit. She opted for a pink lehenga that is intricately embroidered with delicate designs. She did not accessorise the pink lehenga except for a pair of drop earrings. He also opted for a simple straight hairstyle.

This is Sonakshi Sinha in a careefree chic saree. She paired the saree with a silver jewellery. This is one of her most stylish looks from the promotions.

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in a tie-up shirt and dhoti skirt. She looks quite different in this outfit. It is one of her most unique outfits from the promotions.

ALSO READ | Milan: Easy Ways To Dress Up Like A Diva While Visiting The Fashion Capital

ALSO READ | Three Most Popular Rappers In Bollywood You Must Listen To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.