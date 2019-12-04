Sonakshi Sinha Reacts On 53-year-old Salman Khan Romancing 21-year-old Actress

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dabangg 3, spoke about how 53-year-old Salman Khan is romancing 21-year-old actress Saiee Manjrekar, who is making her Bollywood debut. When asked about the age gap and if it ever bothered her, she said, "I don't know, actually. I have not thought of it that way." She further also said that one should ask Salman Khan himself the reason behind this. "What is he eating or what is he doing to keep looking so young and keep romancing the younger girls with every film," Sonakshi was quoted.

But when the news portal asked Sonakshi her thoughts on Madhuri Dixit romancing Ishaan Khatter, the actress said, "I don't know. That's a bit odd. Honestly, if I was, I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who’s 22-years-old. So that’s a personal opinion. So yeah, I don’t know.," Sonakshi told Quint. When asked if it was sexist, the actress concluded by saying, "that just shows what kind of a country we live in."

ABOUT THE FILM

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019. Fans are in a lot of speculation as this is the third installation in the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 has gained a lot of attention so far and is said to slam the box office collections.

In addition to Hindi, the film, which is third in the superstar's blockbuster "Dabangg" franchise, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The actor is betting big on the film to do well in South India market as he believes it will resonate with the audiences there with its theme of heroism. The actor has also started working for the upcoming film, Radhe which again will be directed by Prabhu Deva.

