Salman Khan Reacts To 'Dabangg' Controversy: People Are Trying To Get 2 Mins Of Fame

Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Dabangg 3 is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded the Central Board of Film Certification refuse the certification of the film. The Samiti has claimed that the song Hud Hud Dabangg has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and has degraded sages. The organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sunil Ghanwat for Maharashtra and Jharkhand states have raised the question about the film.

Salman Khan while speaking to a leading news agency reacted to the controversy. "It is our song since the beginning. People are just trying to get two minutes of fame by linking themselves with us. They try to gain some publicity out of it and they get it too. Fans also support them. So, it's good. I don't have any issues with it,"

Previously, the choreographer of the song reacted to the same and claimed that the sages in the background are actually actors and then went to point out that over the years, a lot of actors have dressed up as sadhus in B-town and no one had a problem with it then.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019. Fans are in a lot of speculation as this is the third installation in the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 has gained a lot of attention so far and is said to slam the box office collections. The actor has also started working for the upcoming film, Radhe which again will be directed by Prabhu Deva

