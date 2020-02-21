Sonakshi Sinha Rejected These Films Due To Unavoidable Reasons

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the actors who has been seen essaying different kinds of roles throughout her career. The actor has been approached for a number of roles over the years. However, she was unable to take a few of them for some reason or the other. Here is a look at five films that Sonakshi Sinha is reported to have rejected.

Films Sonakshi Sinha rejected

1. Haseena Parkar

Haseena Parkar was a film that was liked for its concept and storyline even though the film did not work at the box office. According to a report by a leading daily, the film was initially scripted keeping Sonakshi Sinha in mind. The director of the film had said that they had approached Sonakshi Sinha for the role but the shoot of Haseena Parker kept getting postponed. Since Sonakshi was busy shooting for Force 2 back then, she could not take up this role. The role was later played by Shraddha Kapoor.

2. Housefull 4

Sonakshi Sinha was reportedly approached for Housefull 4 as well. According to a report by a leading daily, Sonakshi Sinha had given out a statement that she would not be a part of Housefull 4 as she was busy with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Dabangg 3.

3. Mubarakan

Mubarakan was a film starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and an ensemble cast of talented actors. The makers had reportedly approached Sonakshi Sinha for a role. However, she rejected the film as she was of the opinion the role was not meaty enough as her character did not have much to do.

4. Race 2

Race 2 was also one of the films rejected by Sonakshi Sinha. According to a report by a leading daily, she spoke in an interview about date clash being the reason for her rejection. She said that the shoot of the film was unfortunately pushed due to which it clashed with the schedule of Dabangg 2. She could not accommodate both the films in her schedule.

5. Chiranjeevi’s 150 movie

Chiranjeevi’s 150th film was one of the films which created a lot of hype. A number of Bollywood celebrities were approached to play the female lead in the film. Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were amongst the people who rejected the film. According to a news portal, Sonakshi Sinha rejected the film because the script and the role in the film failed to impress her.

