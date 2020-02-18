The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha Is The Go-to B'town Diva When It Comes To Styling Overalls

Sonakshi Sinha is not only a powerhouse performer but also a much-followed fashionista. Check out style tips from the diva to ace those overalls. Pics inside

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is a popular Bollywood actor and singer. She has a different spark in acting and is amongst the most confident actors in the industry. The actor debuted with Dabangg and was later a part of several hit movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday. Sonakshi Sinha was earlier working as a costume designer, designing the costumes for films. Sonakshi Sinha is also a bold beauty and never shies from making impressive style statements. So, here are some of the actor’s pictures in which she perfectly pairs her outfits with her designer overalls-

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off These Complete White Looks With Style And Grace; See Pics

Style your long overalls right like Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Has Some Of Her Best Monochrome Pictures; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Sunglasses Will Surely Upgrade Your Style, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image courtesy: @aslisona

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut As She Completes Nearly Ten Years In Bollywood

 

 

