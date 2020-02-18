Sonakshi Sinha's Formal Attires Make Her Look Like A True Boss Girl; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor stepped in Bollywood with Dabangg, alongside Salman Khan and has only moved forward and upward since. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, Sonakshi Sinha has always impressed fans with her great sense in fashion. Her style has given outfit goals to many. Sonakshi Sinha has only grown with time and has constantly stayed in touch with her fans, updating them about her outfits. In the last couple of years, Sonakshi Sinha has transformed herself as a remarkable style icon. Here are the pictures of Sonakshi Sinha in some formal outfits that make her look like a true boss girl.

Sonakshi Sinha's formal attires make her look a true boss girl

Sonakshi Sinha has worn a black deep neck top, tucked inside high-waist white pants. She has worn a white long length blazer on top, to complete her outfit. She has worn multiple silver bling and rings. The actor has worn grey colour heels and left her straight hair open, giving it a centre partition. She has applied nude and natural makeup.

Sonakshi Sinha donned a yellow and black checkered pantsuit. She wore a black colour bralette and high-waist pants, with the blazer on top. She has left her curly hair open, giving them a messy look. Sonakshi wore black heels and bright yellow sun-glasses. She applied nude and natural makeup.

Sonakshi Sinha is seen posing in an orange colour silk material pantsuit. She wore a chocolate brown colour bralette, on top of the pants. She wore the blazer with balloon sleeves over it. She has left her curly hair open, giving them a messy look. Sonakshi wore black heels and bright yellow sun-glasses. She applied nude and natural makeup.

