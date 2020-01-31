Sonakshi Sinha Ditches Her Car, Rides A Red Bike To Shoot With Kareena Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the few actors of Bollywood who are known for breaking the glass ceiling. The Dabangg 3 actor was recently spotted flaunting her red bike which drove to Mehboob Studios all by herself. She decided to ditch her car and opted for a solo bike ride to show off her riding skills.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Can Pull Off A Jacket With Any Look, Check Out THESE Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha's rode herself to Mehboob Studios for an interview with Kareena Kapoor

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Rocks The Fashion Game In These Print Outfits; See Pics

According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be appearing on Kareena Kapoor's well-known radio talk show titled What Women Want. The shooting of the talk show takes place at Mehboob Studios and Sonakshi Sinha will be the upcoming guest on the show. However, what shook the people was that she ditched her car and decided to ride herself to the studio.

Sonakshi was spotted by the paparazzi as she was on her way to Mehboob Studios. She rode a red Royal Enfield and opted for a dapper look comprising a jacket which she paired with black pants, white sneakers, aviators, and most prominently, a helmet. Shocked by this, the pedestrians could not keep calm but block the actor's way for shooting videos and pictures of her. According to entertainment news reports, Sinha has very recently learnt riding and was excited to have a hands-on experience of riding a bike in the streets of Mumbai.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt Give Interesting Twists To Checkered Prints

Before Sonakshi Sinha, a lot of other eminent personalities of Bollywood have marked their presence on Kareena Kapoor's talk show. Some of the celebrities include her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, Taapsee Pann, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and many more. However, it would be safe to say that nobody's arrival at the talk show was as talked about as Sonakshi's.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Yami Gautam: Celebs Who Wore Anita Dongre's Couture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.