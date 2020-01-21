The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha To Yami Gautam: Celebs Who Wore Anita Dongre's Couture

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebs are known to pose in designer outfits. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam & more celebs who've posed in Anita Dongre's couture.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

The bond between Bollywood celebs and fashion Designers is widely known. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, etc are often seen donning designer labels like Anita Dongre, Papa Don't Preach, Shyamal & Bhumika, etc. Many fans and soon-to-be brides often stay updated with these celebrities to know what's best on-trend for their perfect wedding outfit. Listed below are some of the popular Bollywood Celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, etc donning Anita Dongre's outfits. 

READ:Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, and more celebs pose in Anita Dongre's outfits

READ:Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

READ:Yami Gautam To Reportedly Share Screen With South Star Thala Ajith In Next Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

READ:Sonakshi Sinha Posts Throwback To 'Force 2', Fans Wonder If She Working On An Action Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on

 

 

 

Published:
