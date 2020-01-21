Sonakshi Sinha To Yami Gautam: Celebs Who Wore Anita Dongre's Couture

The bond between Bollywood celebs and fashion Designers is widely known. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, etc are often seen donning designer labels like Anita Dongre, Papa Don't Preach, Shyamal & Bhumika, etc. Many fans and soon-to-be brides often stay updated with these celebrities to know what's best on-trend for their perfect wedding outfit. Listed below are some of the popular Bollywood Celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, etc donning Anita Dongre's outfits.

READ:Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, and more celebs pose in Anita Dongre's outfits

READ:Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

READ:Yami Gautam To Reportedly Share Screen With South Star Thala Ajith In Next Film

READ:Sonakshi Sinha Posts Throwback To 'Force 2', Fans Wonder If She Working On An Action Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.