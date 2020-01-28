Sonakshi Sinha Can Pull Off A Jacket With Any Look, Check Out THESE Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most followed actors of Bollywood. She is also liked by the audience for her style and grace. Here is a look at instances where the actor pulled off a jacket with almost any look.

Jacket looks of Sonakshi Sinha

1. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a jacket on top of a short dress here. She is wearing an olive green coloured jacket on a black short dress. The jacket has slight work and has been kept together with a black belt. Her pair of glasses add a nerdy element to her look.

2. Sonakshi Sinha is pulling off a funky look with grace. She is wearing a blue dress with a holographic jacket. The blue gown has a thigh-high slit with light silver design. The jacket has an attractive black design on it. She can be seen wearing round white earrings with the outfit.

3. Here Sonakshi Sinha can be seen pulling off a complete white look. She is wearing a pair of white parallel pants with a white bralette. She has also added a white jack to the look. The only thing of a different colour in the look is the black pair of shades.

4. Sonakshi Sinha is pulling off a casual stylish look here. She is wearing a simple white T-shirt with a pair of black jeans. She is wearing a leather jacket with the outfit. She is wearing a nude colour lipstick and a pair of black shades to accessorise her look.

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

