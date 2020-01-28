The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha Can Pull Off A Jacket With Any Look, Check Out THESE Pictures

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha has a very unique sense of style. Here is a look at instances where she looked her best in different jackets. Read all about her outfits.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most followed actors of Bollywood. She is also liked by the audience for her style and grace. Here is a look at instances where the actor pulled off a jacket with almost any look.

Jacket looks of Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

1.       Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a jacket on top of a short dress here. She is wearing an olive green coloured jacket on a black short dress. The jacket has slight work and has been kept together with a black belt. Her pair of glasses add a nerdy element to her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

2.       Sonakshi Sinha is pulling off a funky look with grace. She is wearing a blue dress with a holographic jacket. The blue gown has a thigh-high slit with light silver design. The jacket has an attractive black design on it. She can be seen wearing round white earrings with the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

3.       Here Sonakshi Sinha can be seen pulling off a complete white look. She is wearing a pair of white parallel pants with a white bralette. She has also added a white jack to the look. The only thing of a different colour in the look is the black pair of shades.

Read Sonakshi Sinha Slays In A Variety Of Black Outfits; Here Is Proof

Also read Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

4.       Sonakshi Sinha is pulling off a casual stylish look here. She is wearing a simple white T-shirt with a pair of black jeans. She is wearing a leather jacket with the outfit. She is wearing a nude colour lipstick and a pair of black shades to accessorise her look.

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Read Sonakshi Sinha To Yami Gautam: Celebs Who Wore Anita Dongre's Couture

Also read Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

 

 

Published:
