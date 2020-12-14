Sonakshi Sinha Shares Gorgeous Picture, Shows New Way Of Battling Monday Blues

Sonakshi Sinha has amassed a huge fan following because of her stellar performances in films. She is also quite active on Instagram as she regularly shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her and added a quirky caption to the post about battling Monday blues. Read ahead to know what it was.

Sonakshi Sinha battles Monday blues

As the week commences and people battle with Monday blues, actor Sonakshi Sinha has found a unique way to handle the stress, She took to Instagram to share a picture wearing a black dress while she basked in a red glow of the light. In the caption, she said that she changed her Monday blues to red and black. Sonakshi is wearing light makeup and has left her hair open and styled them in waves.

The post garnered 142K likes within two hours of uploading. Her fans and followers are absolutely loving the look and are commenting on the post. Many have used the heart and fire emojis to express their admiration for the gorgeous picture. One user also commented as they described the picture as ‘brilliance’. See their reactions here:

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She keeps her 18.6 million followers updated on her personal and professional life. Her family embers often make it to her Instagram feed. Sonakshi Sinha's photos are absolutely gorgeous on her social media. Sonakshi Sinha’s photos receive a lot of praise from her fans and followers.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram also sees her actively voicing her opinions on cyber-bullying. She strongly condemns cyber-bullying. She has also shared a video compilation of her victims who have faced cyber-bullying to spread awareness about the same. Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram also features pictures of her doodles.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. She notable works include Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Akira, Mission Mangal and R...Rajkumar. She is next going to star in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The movie is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. She also has won many awards and accolades for her stellar performances in films.

