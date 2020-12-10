Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Commemorate Late Actor Kirk Douglas On His B'day

Kirk Douglas was one of the most respected actors in the industry. He passed away on February 5, 2020, in his house. On account of his birthday, his son Micheal Douglas and his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Korean Popstar RAIN To Launch A New Boy Band Called Ciipher Soon, Read Details

Also read | The Surgeon's Cut Features Dr Nancy Ascher, First Woman To Perform A Liver Transplant

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s tribute on Kirk Douglas's birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas took to their social media to commemorate the birthday of the late actor Kirk Douglas. Catherine Zeta-Jones uploaded a picture in which Kirk is seen kissing her on the cheek. The picture appears to be clicked on the occasion of a past event. While Micheal Douglas shared a heartfelt emotional video for his father.

In the video, he is heard talking about the best piece of advice Kirk gave him. The video was a compilation of several pictures of the father-son duo clicked on various occasions. The video started with a picture of a very young Michael standing next to Kirk and ended with Kirk in his old age. In the caption of the video, he wished his late father a very happy birthday and said that he missed him.

Michael’s post garnered over 97K views within 22 hours of uploading and is still counting. Several celebrities have also commented on the post to remember Kirk Douglas. Many of his fans have used red heart emojis to comment on the post. One of the users has commented that they still love of Kirk’s films. See their reaction here:

In an interview with ET, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas remembered the legacy Kirk Douglas left behind. They said that there was no one like him and he was one of a kind. Michael also has said that Kirk would always tease him. Whenever he used to call him, Kirk would say that he wants to talk to his wife.

Kirk Douglas has starred in some of the blockbuster movies. His career spans over 50 years. Some of his most popular movies are Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful, Top Secret Affair and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. He also has many awards for his performances in films. He is the recipient of the Academy Honorary Award.

Also read | Tokyo Vs Tokyo Drift Post By Netflix Sees Hilarious Captions By Netizens In Comments, Read

Also read | '40 Years A Prisoner' Documentary Highlights Aftermath Of 1978 MOVE Organization Raid

Image courtesy- @michaelkirkdouglas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.