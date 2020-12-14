Fahadh Fazil's 'Malayankunju' Poster Revealed By Wife Nazriya Nazim, Check It Out

Fahad Fazil has amassed a huge fan following because of his performance in films. His wife Nazriya Nazim is also one of the notable actors of the industry. Nazriya recently took to Instagram to share the poster of Fahad’s upcoming film with his father Fazil titled Malayankunju. Scroll below to see the post.

Malayankunju poster shared by Nazriya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share husband Fahad Fazil’s upcoming movie Malayankunju. In the Malayankunju poster, only Fahadh’s expressive eyes are seen. In the caption of the post, Nazriya wrote, ‘Fazil’s ðŸ¤Malayankunju!’.

Fans of the actor cannot get enough of the first look. Many of them have used the fire and the red heart emojis to express their admiration for the post. See their reactions here:

Veteran actor and director Fazil who is Fahadh’s father will be producing the film. The father-son duo is teaming up for a project after 18 years. Fazil launched Fahad with the 2001 movie Kaiyethum Doorath which was a box-office failure. Many people even deemed it to be the end of Fahadh’s career. But he bounced back with his second film Kerala Cafe which was a huge success.

The script for the film Malayankunju is written by Mahesh Narayanan. Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Fazil have come together again after releasing a film titled CU Soon during the lockdown. The film is the directorial debut of Sajimon. The genre of the film has not been revealed yet.

Fahadh Fazil had starred in many blockbuster films. Some of his most popular films are Kumbalangi Nights, Ayal Njanalla, Diamond Necklace and 22 Female Kottayam. He was last seen in the movie C U Soon which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He was also the producer of the film.

He will next be seen in the crime drama film Malik which is helmed and written by Mahesh Narayanan again. The film was set to release this year but has been pushed to 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic. He is playing the character of Suleiman Malik in the film. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan,v Joju George, Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha and Salim Kumar.

Image courtesy- @nazriyafahadh Instagram

