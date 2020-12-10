Korean Popstar RAIN To Launch A New Boy Band Called Ciipher Soon, Read Details

Korean pop fandom is increasing day by day. There are many Korean pop bands who have amassed a huge fan following in a very short time period and one of them is BTS. In what comes as a surprising announcement by popular Korean artist RAIN, he has said that his company is gearing up to introduce their first-ever boy band called Ciipher. Read ahead to know more details.

Ciipher KPop group by RAIN

Kpop artist RAIN took to Instagram to announce that his company is going to debut with a boy band soo. The group will be called Ciipher and will consist of seven members. In the post, he said that the group will be officially introduced on the latest episode of Season B Season on December 10, 2020. According to a report by Korea Portal, the names of the members of Ciipher Kpop Group are Seokwon, Gwanghyun, Hyunbin, Choonghyun, Keita, Dohwan, and Sungwon.

The announcement of a new Kpop group took RAIN’s fans by surprise. Many of the fans have commented on RAIN’s post as they recognised Seokwon as he is the oldest in the group. He has also completed his mandatory military service.

Some of the fans were concerned about the longevity of the group. While some of the fans have commented that they are looking forward to hearing the band. Some of the users have also commented that these boys got the break they deserved.

They mentioned whether Ciipher Kpop group will end up like MBLAQ. Though the group officially did not disband, they stopped putting out new music as some of the members left to pursue individual careers. While some people blamed RAIN for the outcome of the band. See their reactions here:

Jung Ji-hoon is better known by his stage name RAIN. His career spans of seven albums and 28 singles. Some of his most popular songs are Gang which has 19 million views on YouTube, Baby has 2.3 million views on YouTube and Hip Hop song has 5.8 million views on YouTube.

He also made his acting debut with the movie Sang Doo! Let's Go To School. He also starred in the Asian drama Full House. His Hollywood movies include Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin. He has also won several awards and accolades for his contribution to the field of music.

