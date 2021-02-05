Vicky Kaushal And Manushi Chhillar Snapped Shooting At Maheshwar Ghat; See Pictures

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year in 2021. She has signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films and is currently shooting for her upcoming Vijay Krishna Acharya directed movie in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. In the movie, she will star opposite Vicky Kaushal. Recently, pictures of the two actors have been leaked online, giving fans a glimpse of the duo on the sets of their film.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Wants To 'turn Around Daze' On Monday, Shares Picture

Leaked pics of Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar shooting in Maheshwar

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar are currently in Maheshwar shooting for an upcoming untitled movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. In a post on Friday, February 5, an Instagram page going by the nmae maheshwarmerijaan_mmj shared pictures of the actors at the Maheshwar Ghat. While Chhillar was clicked in casuals as she took a boat ride, Vicky Kaushal was snapped in an avatar which he seems to be portraying in the film.

Kaushal was surrounded by the shooting set up, with the crew and recording mics around him. He donned a parrot green kurta, with a skullcap and a red and white checked shawl on his shoulders.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Sends 'lots Of Love' To Fan Who Met Him At Airport With 'Indore Ke Samose'

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar on the work front

Kaushal has already wrapped up shooting for his next movie, Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham Singh. The movie is produced by Rising Sun Films and also features Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role. It is a biopic on the life of Udham Singh, a revolutionary Indian freedom fighter.

As for Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World 2017 titleholder is in a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films. The first of which is titled Prithviraj, a biopic on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The shooting has been wrapped up and it stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of Prithviraj Chauhan opposite Manushi Chhillar’s Sanyogita. The period epic also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Shares Picture With His 'Best Buds', Netizens Pour Love

Also Read: Sunny Kaushal Posts Picture Of Himself With Beaming Smile, Gets Vicky Kaushal's Attention

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.