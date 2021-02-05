Urvashi Rautela Is At War With Herself; Shares Picture Quipping Its "mind Vs Heart"

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela recently became the first Indian to feature in Top 10 World's Sexiest Super Model 2021 list which was announced in January 2021. On Friday, the actress shared a picture from her record session. While it was not clear what she was recording for, her emojis in the caption hinted that it was for a song.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Sizzles In THIS Body-hugging Dress; Fans Cannot Stop Gushing

Urvashi Rautela's photos

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a picture of herself wearing a stunning royal blue dress. She was seen recording a song in a recording studio. She gave hints that she will soon be making her singing debut. She wrote that she is having a war with herself, "breaking in two, mind vs heart, fighting for you." The picture has more than 6 lakh likes within a few hours and several fans commented on it. They sent in heart and fire emojis in her comment section. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's Instagram picture and the comments on it.

Image Source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Hits 34mn Mark On Instagram; Posts A Crocodile Video To Thank Fans

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi shared a picture of her gorgeous blue shimmery outfit. She looked away from the camera as she flaunted her backless dress. She wrote that in the end, it is herself vs herself. She also shared an aesthetic video of coffee being poured into her cup. The cup had a mini chocolate bar placed on it which melted as the hot milk was poured over it. One can see the serene views of mountains in the background. She wrote that she wanted more coffee and croissant. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's photos and video.

Also Read | When Urvashi Rautela Dropped Her Super Expensive Diamond And Blamed It On Social Media

Urvashi Rautela's movies

The actress was last seen in the music video Teri Load Ve sung by Singaa. She was also seen in the ZEE5 original film Virgin Bhanupriya where she played the role of Bhanupriya who wanted to lose her virginity but for some reason could not. She was recently seen shooting for the film Inspector Avinash along with actor Randeep Hooda. She shared some updates of the shoot on her social media. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Black Rose which will mark her Telugu debut.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's Desi Avatar Leaves Fans Awestruck; Check Out The Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.