Dabangg 3: Hit Songs From Previous Movies In The Franchise

Dabaang 3 is the third film of the Dabaang franchise. The first film Dabaang was directed by Abhinav Kashyap in 2010. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were seen in the leading roles. Salman Khan with his signature dancing steps is seen in most of the hit songs of the Dabangg film series.

The item song Munni Badnaam Hui performed by Malaika Arora was a box office hit. In Dabaang 2 the song Fevicol se is another stunning item number starring Kareena Kapoor. With its high success rate and fame, Dabangg 2 was released in 2012 and Dabangg 3 will be released in December 2019. Here are some hit songs from the previous movies in the franchise.

Munni Badnaam Hui dance number by Malaika Arora

Dabangg with its first item song Munni Badnaam Hui gained drastic popularity in the industry. The music direction was by the duo Sajid-Wajid and Lalit Pandit. The super hit song was penned by Lalit Pandit whereas the song was sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam.

Fevicol se by Kareena Kapoor

Another super hit song Fevicol Se- from the movie Dabangg 2 was composed by Sajid Wajid. The song was sung by Mamta Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal. The catchy song with its eccentric lyrics made the audience danced everywhere. The dance performance by Kareena Kapoor gives extra credit to the song.

Dabangg 3 and Songs

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to be released in December 2019 songs. Hud Hud and Munna Badnaam Hua are the two main songs that has created a buzz. Salman Khan’s dancing moves and the actions are the factors of the movie. The song was sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid Khan. The lyrics are by Jalees Sherwani, Danish Sabri.

Munna Badnaam Hua is the spin-off version of the song Munni Badnam Hui. Salman Khan has launched the song Munna Badnaam Hua recently. The song features Warina Hussain alongside Salman and Prabhudeva. The song was sung by Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma. The lyrics are written by Danish Sabri.

Dabangg series of films are superhit with its dance number songs. Dabangg and music are the two correlated factors in the movie series.

