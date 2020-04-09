Sonakshi Sinha Starrer 'Tevar' Was A Remake Of Telugu Film 'Okkadu'; Read More Trivia

Sonakshi Sinha has made her mark in Bollywood by the only actor to make an entry in the Rs 1000 crore club. Often known as the Dabangg lady of Bollywood, Sonam has given fans some major hits including Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Misson Mangal, and many more. The actor is known for her bold acting roles in various films. Of all the movies the actor has starred in, Tevar remains one of her most prominent movies of all time. The film, helmed Amit Ravindernath Sharma, was an action thriller movie. The flick featured Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Here are some of the most interesting facts about Tevar.

Trivia for Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor starrer Tevar

The film Tevar was the fourth remake of the Telugu film Okkadu (2003). Previously the film was remade in Tamil as Ghilli (2004), in Kannada as Ajay (2006) and in Bengali as Jor (2008).

Daughter of Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan had a special appearance in the song Madamiyan and she also sung the song Joganiyan for the film.

In the middle of the song Superman, music directors Sajid-Wajid have used the vocals of popular Hip-Hop rapper Lil Jon. In the song, Lil Jon can be heard screaming his famous "WHAT" line.

The movie was produced by Arjun Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor.

As per a leading entertainment web portal, Boney Kapoor became very protective of Sonakshi during the shooting and advised his son Arjun on how to behave with her.

Tevar was the original title of Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai. But the title was changed before the film's release.

Sonakshi apparently lost a lot of weight before shooting the song Radha Nachegi.

During the shooting of Tevar, Sonakshi and Arjun were rumoured to be dating.

The song 'Main toh Superman.... Salman ka fan' is Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his idol Salman Khan.

The film was Arjun Kapoor's first south remake. It was also his first film with Sonakshi Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was highly anticipated to be a superhit but it tanked at the box-office.

