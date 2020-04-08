Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures With Her 'Kalank' Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur Reveal Their Bond

Sonakshi Sinha has worked in various movies throughout her career. One of the movies in which she has worked is Kalank. The multi-starrer movie did not perform well at the box office. Sonakshi Sinha worked alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. She played the role of Satya Chaudhry and Aditya Roy Kapur played the role of Dev Chaudhry in Kalank. Sonakshi Sinha has also posted many pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur's photos

This is the poster of the movie Kalank. Sonakshi captioned the image as "Love is all you need". Both the actors look extremely stunning together in the poster.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are wearing black colour outfits in the picture. As per reports, the photo was clicked during an event. Karan Johar is also seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the post.

During the promotions of the movie Kalank, Sonakshi posted this picture on her Instagram. Alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are also seen in the picture. All four actors are wearing yellow colour outfits.

This is one of the pictures from Kalank where Sonakshi and Aditya are seen together. They both are wearing white colour outfits. Sonakshi captioned the Instagram post as "Get ready to be immersed in eternal love soon".

Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing a white outfit in the picture while Aditya Roy Kapur has opted for a black kurta. Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are also in the picture.

