Sonakshi Sinha Stuns Her Fans In White Traditional Dress, Says It Gives 'shaadi Vibes'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is known to be quite active on social media, recently shared a photo of her in a gorgeous white traditional dress and mentioned that the picture is giving ‘Shaadi vibes’. Take a look at the post.

Also read | Dua Lipa Talks About Her Fun Collaboration With Miley Cyrus On Upcoming Song

Also read | Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Brief Relationship With NBA Player Tristan Thompson

Sonakshi Sinha stuns in gorgeous white traditional dress

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her wearing a beautiful white traditional dress. The outfit comprised of white kurti which had golden work on it and white spotted palazzo pants. She had styled the dupatta over her shoulders. Sonakshi had left her open to give a breezy look. She accessorised her look with large designer earrings and a golden adorned her wrist. She also wore golden studded rings on her fingers. She completed the look with a pair of white juttis.

The actor captioned the photo saying that the photos gave away 'Shaadi vibes'. She also teased her fans and followers by saying that it wasn’t her wedding. In the stories uploaded by Sonakshi, it later became clear that she had attended her friend’s wedding.

Hair and makeup stylist Heema Duttani showered her love on Sonakshi’s photo by commenting on it. She used white hearts to compliment Sonakshi’s outfit. The photo garnered 44K likes within 45 minutes of uploading.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She keeps her 18.6 million followers updated on her personal and professional life. Sonakshi Sinha’s photos from her photoshoots also receive a lot of love from her fans and followers as well.

Her Instagram also sees her actively voicing her opinions on cyber-bullying. She strongly condemns cyber-bullying. She has also shared a video compilation of her victims who have faced cyber-bullying to spread awareness about the same. Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram also features pictures of her doodles.

Sinha has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. Her notable works include Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Akira, Mission Mangal and R...Rajkumar. She is next going to star in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The movie is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. She also has won many awards and accolades for her stellar performances in films.

The actor also starred in a music video in 2014. The song was titled Desi Kalakar and was sung by Honey Singh. The song garnered 25 million views on YouTube and had become a huge hit.

Also read | Gwyneth Paltrow Sells Lamp Made Out Of A Loaf Of Bread On Her Business Brand Goop

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Prepares For Her Role As A Talk Show Host For 'Sam Jam'; Watch

Image courtesy: @aslisona Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.