Samantha Akkineni Prepares For Her Role As A Talk Show Host For 'Sam Jam'; Watch

Samantha Akkineni is all set for her talk show SamJam to be released. A video of how she has been preparing for her role as a talk show host has been released by Aha Video on Twitter. Take a look.

Samantha Akkineni prepares for her talk show SamJam

In a video uploaded by Aha Video on Twitter, Samantha Akkineni is seen preparing for her role as the host of her talk show titled SamJam. In the video, she is sleeping on the floor with her legs on the couch and reciting her lines from the script. She keeps correcting her mistakes and the sheepishly covers her face with the paper. At the end of the video, she shows three fingers in the camera and is heard saying ‘three days to go’. The video was captioned as ‘Do not disturb her, she is preparing for Sam Jam’.

Samantha Akkineni’s chat show SamJam is going to premiere exclusively on the video platform Aha Video. The first episode will be released on November 13. According to a report by the Indian Express, Samantha Akkineni show will feature popular actors like Vijay Devarakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, among others.

The poster of Samantha Akkineni's chat show was released in a grand event in Hyderabad on November 6. The show is going to be directed by Nandini Reddy who is also the producer of the show. From the promo of the talk show that was releaser earlier, it appears that it will cater to audience belonging to all age groups.

The Theri actor has been extensively promoting her show SamJam on her social media. She looks absolutely stunning in the pictures uploaded by Samantha for the posters of Sam Jam. Her dress for the shoot is made from recycled plastic.

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in a Telugu romantic film titled Jaanu. The movie was a remake of the Tamil movie ‘96. The movie was absolutely loved by the audiences. Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Dookudu and Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu are some of her other notable works. She also has received many awards and accolades for her stellar performances in her films. She will next be seen in Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie is reported to be a love story.

Image courtesy- @samantharuthprabhuoffl Instagram

