Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In Arpita Mehta Collection, Makes Fans Say 'Just Gorgeous'

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of her on Instagram on February 20, 2021. The picture is a shot of the actor wearing an Arpita Mehta attire and looks intensely into the camera with slightly parted lips. From whatever little is visible of her clothes, it seems to be a part of Arpita Mehta’s signature mirror collection. Sonakshi Sinha’s fans have said that she looked ethereally beautiful in the picture and some even called her the most beautiful person in Bollywood. Sinha has credited everyone who has worked behind the camera lens to enhance her beauty in the caption.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos in Arpita Mehta collection

In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen wearing a low neck top which is heavily embellished. The top has thin straps for sleeves which are covered on one side by Sinha’s hair. Her hair has been straightened and is allowed to fall loosely down one shoulder while the rest frame her face naturally. Her make-up has been kept very light with nude tones on her eyes, cheeks and lip. Light kohl gives her the perfect smoky look without becoming overpowering. She is sporting a diamond stud on her nose and a statement choker. The choker is a green and white Kundan piece that is big and bold.

Another one of Sonakshi Sinha’s photos posted earlier this month showed the actor don another one of Arpita Mehta’s creations. This was on the occasion of Arpita Mehta completing 10 years in the industry. Sonakshi Sinha was one of the many Bollywood actors who were part of Arpita Mehta’s coffee table book showing the signature pieces of her collection. As a caption to her picture, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “So happy to be a part of THE MIRROR - A coffee table book celebrating 10 years of the label @arpitamehtaofficial! Congratulations @arpita__mehta #10yearsofArpitaMehta”.

In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha is wearing a long mirror embellished jacket top with full sleeves. The top is a muted gold with accents of silver and has a plunging neckline. The jacket has been paired with a plain black skirt that has a thigh-high slit. Her hair is pulled back from her face and her makeup has been kept muted so that the focus does not stray away from the statement top.

