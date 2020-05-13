Sonakshi Sinha Vs Kajol In An Anita Dongre Outfit: Which Actor Slayed The Look?

Sonakshi Sinha and Kajol are two Bollywood actors who often sport Indian outfits. The duo who is often sported wearing sarees and ethnic outfits once sported an almost same Anita Dongre outfit. Anita Dongre is one of the most prestigious names in the fashion industry when it comes to ethnic wear. Take a look at both their versions of the almost similar Anita Dongre outfit and decide who looked better.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos in Anita Dongre outfit

Sonakshi Sinha wore a mint lime green Anita Dongre outfit in a maxi dress style while Kajol's outfit was designed in a kurti and churidar style. She wore this mint green maxi dress while shooting for a reality show. The highlight of Sonakshi's lime green outfit was the silver ear cuffs that she wore along with a palm cuff.

Kajol's photos in Anita Dongre outfit

Kajol was also spotted in a stunning mint green Indian wear back in 2018. When the Swachch Aadat Swachcha Bharat initiative had just caught on, Kajol was spotted at one event wearing this ethnic Anita Dongre outfit. The traditional attire was the star of her look as the white embroidered details, and her goblet jutis and Anarkali jhumka earrings simply completed her ethnic attire perfectly. She went for a kohl eye makeup for this look.

Sonakshi and Kajol's fashion statement during the lockdown

Promo Image courtesy: Mohit Rai and Kajol Instagram

