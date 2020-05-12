Shreya Ghoshal's Songs From Sonakshi Sinha's Movies That Captured The Attention Of Fans

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the popular music artists in Bollywood. She has an immense fan following and has received a lot of awards for her mesmerizing voice. Shreya Ghoshal has also collaborated with various actors and one among them is Sonakshi Sinha. Take a look at some of Sonakshi Sinha's movie songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya Ghoshal's popular songs

Saamne Hai Savera

The song is from the movie Bullett Raja. The song features Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The song is sung by Wajin and Shreya Ghoshal. The Bengali vocal in the song is sung by Bonnie Chakraborty. The lyrics of Saamne Hai Savera are penned by Kausar Munir. The song has received over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Tera Ishq Bada Teekha

One of the iconic songs sung by Javed Ali and Shreya Ghoshal. Tera Ishq Bada Teekha is from Rowdy Rathore. The song features Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Tera Ishq Bada Teekha has received 15 million views on YouTube and is composed by the popular duo Sajid-Wajid.

Go Go Govinda

The song features Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva who are seen showcasing their dancing skills in the song. The song is from Oh My God. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha and has received over 85 million views on YouTube. The music director of the song is Himesh Reshammiya.

Chori Kiye Re Jiya

The song is from Sonakshi Sinha's debut movie Dabangg. The romantic song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics of the song are written by Jalees Sherwani. Chori Kiye Re Jiya features Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The song released on April 20, 2011, on T-Series' YouTube channel. The popular movie song has received 11 million views on YouTube.

Dhadhang Dhang

Dhadhang Dhang is another song from Rowdy Rathore. The song has received over 38 million views on YouTube and the song was released by Sony Music. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Wajid Khan. Dhadhang Dhang is one of the popular compositions of Sajid-Wajid.

