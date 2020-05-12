Sonakshi Sinha Mesmerises In Freckled Golden-eyed Picture As Eye Fixation Continues

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a stunning picture off herself amid the lockdown. In her story, Sonakshi Sinha uploaded a picture of herself with coloured golden eyes and freckles. The actor keeps posting about her day-to-day happenings on her social media page and thus keeps her fans updated.

Sonakshi Sinha looks beautiful in THIS freckled, golden-eyed version of her

The recent picture of Sonakshi Sinha features a golden eye filter. Further on, Sonakshi's sporting a tank top and light make up. Over the past few weeks, Sonakshi Sinha has been uploading a bunch of good clicks that have highlighted her eyes.

Over the past couple of weeks, Sonakshi Sinha has filled her Instagram handle with a stack of sun-kissed pictures. These pictures have highlighted her eyes and have garnered several good comments. The actor is currently practising social distancing rules and abiding by the rules laid down amid the lockdown. She has even urged her fans to stay indoors and keep themselves safe during these tough times.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next opposite Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is one of the most anticipated films and fans are eager to watch it on the big screen. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing a pivotal part in the film and hence her fans are excited to watch her on the big screen once again. The movie is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The Noor actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 where she played the role of Rajjo. The film was a massive hit and loved by several fans of the actor.

