Sonakshi Sinha's 'Lootera' Director Vikramaditya Motwane's Famous Projects

Sonakshi Sinha featured in a historical romance film opposite Ranveer Singh in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial Lootera. The film showcased the story of a young conman and the daughter of a Bengali zamindar set against the backdrop of 1950s. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane is a known producer and director whose famous works as a producer include Queen, Masaan, NH10, to name a few. Check out some of the acclaimed movies and series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Udaan

Udaan was the directorial debut of Vikramaditya Motwane. It was a coming of age drama showcasing the life of a young adult who is forced to live with his strict and oppressive father after he gets expelled from boarding school. The film starred Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The movie became the debut success of director Motwane as well as for debutant Rajat Barmecha who played the lead role in the film.

Trapped

Trapped was Rajkummar Rao starrer survival drama film which showcased how a call centre employee gets trapped in his apartment without any food, water, electricity. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena, and Motwane himself. Trapped was filmed in 20 days inside an apartment in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The film received many awards including Critics Award for Best Actor for Rajkummar Rao, Best Sound Design for Anish John and Best Editing award for Nitin Baid.

Sacred Games

The Emmy nominated Indian web series Sacred Games was the very first Indian web series to have ever aired on Netflix. Vikramaditya Motwane directed the series along with Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. The web series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The screen adaptation was done by Varun Grover, Smita Singh, Vasant Nath, Dhruv Narang, Pooja Tolani, and Nihit Bhave. Sacred Games revolved around the life of a police officer, Sartaj Singh, and the chronology of events that occur after he receives a phone call from a gangster named Ganesh Gaitonde.

Promo Image courtesy: BalajiMotionPictures YouTube

